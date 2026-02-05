A Look Into the Charro History

Explore the culture, tradition, history and artistry of charrería, an equestrian sport, at the Lane County History Museum. In collaboration with the Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, the Charro Attire Exhibition displays centuries of Mexican craftsmanship. Antonio Huerta, director of Comunidad y Herencia Cultura, says it was important for him to bring the exhibition to Lane County to “raise awareness about the charrería tradition.” He adds, “But also to build relationships with institutions where the Latino presence is lacking.” Most recently, the exhibition traveled from Salem, as it was displayed at the Salem Multicultural Institute in January. Huerta says the most “prominent space” where the exhibition has been held was the Eugene Airport from July to October; it will display at the Lane County History Museum Feb. 7 through March 28. The exhibition consists of men’s and women’s traditional charrería, attire and literature that talks about the history of the Mexican tradition. “The attire, sort of to me, represents the talent of Mexican craftsmen — anything from people who make the outfits, the dresses, the sombreros, the boots [and] the belts,” Huerta says. “Overall, there is centuries of craftsmanship that has been evolving since the Spanish came to the Americas.” He continues, “Especially, I think for immigrant communities, given the current climate around immigration and everything that is happening, I think it’s important to highlight the richness of our communities and the richness of our culture.” — Ysabella Sosa

The grand opening of the Charro Attire Exhibition is 3 pm to 5 pm, Saturday, Feb. 7, at the Lane County History Museum, 740 West 13th Avenue. The exhibition is on display 10 am to 6 pm, Thursday through Saturday until Saturday, March 28.