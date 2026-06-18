Birding With Pride

Birds of a feather flock together, and when Amy Sherman founded Lane County Queer Birders, she hoped birdwatching could help LGBTQIA+ people and their allies do the same.

For Sherman, birding isn’t about expensive binoculars, rare species checklists or knowing every bird call in the forest. It’s about paying attention and living intentionally.

“If you are noticing birds, you are a birder,” she says.

Sherman founded the group following the 2024 election while searching for ways to strengthen community connections during a time she views as frightening and uncertain. What began as a handful of informal bird walks quickly evolved into a regular gathering of birders, nature enthusiasts and community members from across Lane County.

“In kind of the darkest of times, what makes most people feel better is their connections,” Sherman says.

The organization was also born out of Sherman’s desire to find more queer community while finishing her bachelor’s degree. She wanted to create a space where LGBTQIA+ people could spend time outdoors together in an environment that felt welcoming, affirming and accessible to newcomers.

A Lane Community College alum, Sherman traces the group’s roots to a Birds of Oregon class taught by biology instructor Colin Phifer. After moving to Eugene in 2021, she enrolled at LCC, eventually earning an associate’s degree before transferring to Portland State University, where she completed a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with a minor in women’s studies.

She credits Phifer with helping deepen her knowledge of birds while encouraging her to share that passion with others.

“I would not have started the birding group if it was not for Colin Phifer at LCC,” Sherman says. “It’s all his fault.” Sherman laughs before adding that she means it “fondly with lots of love.”

She credits Phifer with helping deepen her knowledge of birds while encouraging her to share that passion with others.

Phifer, however, gives Sherman the credit.

“She has since gone on and done great things,” Phifer says. “It was always Amy.”

“I was but a small part in her growth as a birder,” Phifer says. “The fact that she has just continued to grow and nurture and is making a space far beyond whatever I could do. She’s the change I want to see in the world.”

Phifer says students in his Birds of Oregon class read materials from Birdability, a nonprofit that promotes accessibility and inclusion in birding. The organization works to ensure birding is welcoming for people with mobility challenges, blindness or low vision, chronic illness, developmental disabilities, mental illness and other health concerns.

“If you build your class from a perspective of everyone here should be here, then people start to see themselves as belonging in those spaces,” Phifer says.

Today, Lane County Queer Birders welcomes participants regardless of experience level. Sherman intentionally chooses accessible locations and emphasizes curiosity over expertise. Participants don’t need expensive equipment or extensive knowledge to join a walk.

That welcoming philosophy mirrors one Phifer emphasizes in his classroom.

The group’s welcoming approach has attracted everyone from experienced birders to complete beginners. One participant even brought their grandmother, she says.

For Sherman, birding offers something increasingly rare in a fast-paced world.

“It’s rare to find a space that asks you to be very present,” she says. “You are connecting with people, you’re connecting with nature.”

She says birding encourages participants to slow down, observe their surroundings and spend time with others outside the pressures of daily life.

Although Lane County Queer Birders grew from concerns about the future, Sherman says the organization is ultimately focused on peace rather than fear.

“While it was born from that, this is a joyful space,” she says.

Instead of dwelling on uncertainty, participants gather to explore local parks, share observations and enjoy being outdoors together.

Whether participants arrive as experienced birders or complete beginners, Sherman hopes they leave feeling a little more connected — to nature, to each other and to the community they are building together.

Lane County Queer Birders hosts a free bird walk monthly; upcoming dates to be determined. All ages, experience levels and abilities are welcome. Learn more at LaneCountyQueerBirders.com.