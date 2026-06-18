Queer Creativity is in Bloom 

In 2025, the first annual Queer Creative Bloom hit the Farmers Market Pavilion, meant as a one-time fundraising event for its organizers, the Creative Queer Collective. By popular request, Creative Queer Collective is putting on Queer Bloom again. It will be held in the Farmer’s Market Pavilion and Plaza, with a stage for live performances inside, along with a clothing swap, activities, crafts and snacks. Outside, there will be more crafts and activities along with queer resources tabling and vendors selling whatever they are passionate about, including pottery, glassware, home goods, art prints and tarot readings. “I identify as a brown queer person, and I feel like I don’t get to see a lot of folks who look like me specifically in Eugene,” says Creative Queer Collective volunteer director Nimisha Jain. Last year’s event was “really special for me,” Jain says, because her parents flew in from out of town. “There’s a lot of education and learning they’ve had to do around queerness, so it was really sweet to see them really involved,” she says. “This is why our events are open to everyone. It’s a space for people to ask questions and learn and truly be in community.” Proceeds go toward Creative Queer Collective funding further accessible and creative events for Eugene’s queer community.

Queer Creative Bloom is 1 pm to 6 pm Sunday, June 21, at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion and Plaza, 85 East 8th Avenue. Free. For more information visit CreativeQueerCollective.org.