Activist Alert

 “What are the consequences when people refuse their roles and become disruptive? Perhaps disruption is not only born of desperation but is in fact a source of power.” — Frances Fox Piven, political scientist, sociologist and activist

Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

CLDC Legal Observer Training, 1 pm to 2:30 pm, Saturday, Feb. 7, in-person only. Pre-register at bit.ly/CascadiaLO2-7

 • CLDC Legal Observer Training for ICE Protests, 2:30 pm to 4 pm, Saturday, Feb. 7, in-person, limited to already trained legal observers. Pre-register at bit.ly/LOice2-7.

CLDC Know-Your-Rights and Risks Protesting ICE, 2:30 pm to 4 pm, Sunday, Feb. 8, in-person, Pre-register at bit.ly/ICEout2-8

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm, Mondays.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm Tuesdays, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm to 2 pm, Tuesdays. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. 

• Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm, Tuesdays. 

• Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm Wednesdays. 

•  50501 Weekly Protest, noon to 4 pm, Wednesdays. Bring readings, songs, signs or other art.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3 pm to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• “Signs of Fascism” Protest, 10 am to noon, Thursdays. Signs provided, wear all black. Indivisible.

Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm, Fridays.

• Eugene Inflatables Protest and Seated Meditation, 2 pm to 4 pm, Sundays.

Ongoing events 

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am Mondays, corners on 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon Mondays, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

Weekly Get-Out-the-Vote Postcarding, for the 2026 midterm elections. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com

• Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday; get help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays, materials donated by Eugene Message Makers, make up to four signs for a $5-10 donation to MECCA. 

Stop the Cuts, noon, Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. 

Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm the second Sunday of each month, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C St., Springfield. Discussion and action.

