Adult Store Galore 

Pleasure is important and unique for everyone. Knowing where we can go to fulfill our needs can be difficult, whether it’s feeling comfortable in a new set of lingerie, enjoying a new toy or spicing up our fantasies. We at Eugene Weekly have your back with all the recommendations.

As You Like It. Photo by Corin Antonio.

As You Like It: (1655 West 11th Ave., suite 1). As one of the few gender-inclusive and affirming adult shops in Eugene, “As You Like It” stands out above the rest. This is an eco-friendly pleasure shop filled with diverse desires, fulfilling everyone’s needs across the spectrum. Their inventory focuses on quality products like non-toxic, body-safe sex toys and lubes. Meanwhile, their determined and certified sexual health employees continue to guide customers for over 10 years, welcoming everyone with exceptional hospitality. If you’re looking for the best locally owned adult store, As You Like It is the place to go.

As a self-proclaimed “shame-free space,” As You Like It serves as a sexual education resource while encouraging body positivity through local products that fulfill your desires while maintaining the quality and long-lasting performance you deserve. Their mission: “For everybody and every body.”

I rate As You Like It a 9 out of 10. The customer service is beyond a friendly encounter because each employee is extremely knowledgeable. The quality of products and eco-friendliness stand out throughout the store. They cover every base across every spectrum.

Exclusively Adult. Photo by Corin Antonio.

Exclusively Adult (1166 South A Street, Springfield). Open exclusively for adults, the adult shop in Springfield covers every base. Not only does the shop carry a beautiful collection of one-of-a-kind glass smoking accessories, like gravity bongs and shotgun pipes, but it also has a wide assortment of themed toys, sexual enhancers, sexy lingerie, DVDs and magazines, providing something for everyone to enjoy a fun, spicy night at home.

The shop’s “Fetish Wall” instantly engages customers through every alley of interest, while a large collection of Pleaser Shoes, which are high-platform, high-heeled shoewear designed for pole dancing and exotic fun, stands as a sight to see. The long assortment of options throughout the store provides plenty of choices with a great variety of price ranges. The welcoming, eye-catching environment allows curiosity to transform into reality. With exceptional customer service, Exclusively Adult guides you to what’s best for you.

I rate Exclusively Adult an 8 out of 10. The location can feel out of the way, but the wide variety of options really shines. The glass smoking accessories add a stoner element that most adult stores don’t have. If you’re looking for niche products, this is the place to go.

Freudian Slip (248 East 5th Ave.). As a locally owned lingerie store in the heart of 5th Street Market, Freudian Slip prioritizes comfort while ensuring you feel just as beautiful. The shop carries options of robes, bras, panties, sexy lingerie, foundations, loungewear and shapewear. With an extensive inventory ranging from classy to sassy, there’s something for every customer looking to enjoy a party night out, a spicy anniversary or turning up the heat in the bedroom. With consistently available brands like Cosabella, Natori, Panache, Eberjey and P.J. Salvage, there’s a spectrum of options for all.

Open since 2004, Owner Lisa Lindquist brought her “longtime lingerie obsession” to life. For all ages and sizes, an experience that can feel daunting is made simple and enjoyable with the helpful customer service that helps answer all of your questions. Located in one of Eugene’s community hot spots, so many options await you at Freudian Slip — the Slip is also the only store where people working there didn’t want to be anonymous.

I rate Freudian Slip an 8 out of 10. Although a small store, the shopping experience is beyond enjoyable. Flooded with customers and product options, the inventory gives shoppers plenty of variety. Their bra selection stands out with so many sizes, themes and styles. This is a great place to look for gifts. As a cis-male in a lingerie store, nothing quite applies to me directly, but with so many great options, I was able to surprise my significant other with a new, stunning set of lingerie.

BB Distributers. Photo by Corin Antonio.

B&B Distributors Adult Store (710 West 6th Ave). Open for 30 years, 24 hours a day, the B&B Distributors store brings arcade fantasies to life. The arcade experience brings in customers regularly, providing intimate private viewing rooms with thousands of X-rated movies and videos to enjoy. A small assortment of sexual enhancements, toys and accessories pairs with its unique late-night arcade experience.

I rate B&B Distributors Adult Store a 5 out of 10. The location of the store and its accessibility aren’t the easiest and most inviting. The product options, such as toys, sexual enhancements and lingerie, are extremely limited as the arcade is the main attraction. However, if you enjoy arcade fun, this is the place for you.