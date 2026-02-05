If you happen to stop by the Farmer’s Market Pavilion as you peruse downtown Eugene for the First Friday Art Walk Feb. 6, you just might find lion dancers, martial artists and lots of food. This is because the Asian American Council of Oregon and the Lane Arts Council have partnered to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which begins Feb. 17. The Lunar New Year is the most important holiday in China and many other Asian cultures, as it celebrates the arrival of spring and the New Year on lunar calendars — with 2026 being the year of the fire horse. AACO board member and event organizer Helen Liu says that attendees can watch live martial arts performances, as well as lion dancers (where two dancers occupy and manipulate a large Chinese lion costume in cultural celebration) at the beginning and end of the event. Liu says attendees will also be able to vote for their favorite piece in the Call for Art About Horses competition, with winners to be named at the end. She says that the exhibition has “around 15 different artists’ work spanning a wide range of disciplines and topics: bonsai, painting, weaving and textiles, calligraphy, pottery, jewelry and more.” As you consume the art and performances, don’t forget to enjoy food for purchase from Tiger Mama, Taste of India and Bobablastic. There’s plenty for the younger attendees to do as well. “There will also be a Children’s Activities area featuring a reading corner with storyteller, Kelly Terwilliger,” Liu says, adding that kiddos can also practice “origami with Tomo Tsurumi, learn to fold dumplings and potstickers, and make papercut decorations for the new year.”

The Lunar New Year Celebration as part of the First Friday Art Walk is 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm Friday, Feb. 6, at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue. Free.