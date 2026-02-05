FBI Asking Press for Info

The FBI has asked a local photographer to identify protesters at ICE protests at the Eugene Federal Building, bringing up questions of press freedom in Oregon.

Local photographer Robert Scherle was at his home Feb. 4 when federal agents knocked on his door. He says he was collecting donations for Oregon Community Asylum Network, a group which works with asylum seekers and other immigrants, and he opened the door thinking it was donations for OCAN’s fundraising auction.

The agents showed him their badges, Scherle said in an interview with Eugene Weekly during a Feb. 5 protest at the Federal Building, and says they told him, “You’re not in trouble.”

The agents said they were wondering if he had any photos of the protesters who damaged the Federal Building.

The agents also asked if they showed him photos whether he could identify people.

Scherle says he told them, “I didn’t see anything, I had a gas mask on, and they were wearing Black Bloc.”

Black Bloc is a protest tactic where people wear black clothing and masks to disguise their identity.

Eugene activists have been protesting increasingly at the downtown Federal Building since President Donald Trump took office in 2025. Protests, vigils and other events began to occur every weekday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement began using more and more brutal tactics against immigrants,

And after the deaths of Renee Good and ICU nurse Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents in Minneapolis while protesting and documenting ICE’s tactics, some protests in Eugene have heated up.

On Jan. 27, a protest at the Federal Building culminated in federal agents using tear gas, pepper balls and more. A Jan. 30 protest was declared a riot by the Eugene Police Department and a Jan. 31 protest also resulted in federal agents setting off flash bangs and shooting pepper balls and tear gas into the streets.

At the Jan. 30 protest, anti-ICE messages were chalked and spray painted on the Federal Building and several windows were broken. Video showing a federal agent breaking out glass from inside the building has called into question if at least one of the windows was broken by the protesters banging on it.

Scherle is well known in the area for his protest photos. He posts his photos to Facebook, Instagram and other social media outlets as well as with independent news outlet DoubleSided Media. He photographs at protests clearly marking himself as media with a press pass.

A local activist has also been questioned by the FBI about protester identities, and Eugene Weekly has reached out to her for comment.

Under Oregon’s Shield Law, “No person connected with, employed by or engaged in any medium of communication to the public shall be required by a legislative, executive or judicial officer or body, or any other authority having power to compel testimony or the production of evidence, to disclose, by subpoena or otherwise.”

Eugene Weekly does not turn photos or information over to law enforcement.



There is no federal shield law. Eugene Weekly has reached out to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press for comment on whether the federal government can compel Oregon photojournalists to turn over their work.

Eugene Weekly has reached out the Oregon’ office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for comment.