There’s No Need For Shame

Many people have never even heard of it. Sexology? It sounds odd. But in reality, it’s a practice that can help people overcome a fear, a dysfunction or learn new things.

Sexology is the scientific study of human sexuality. Sexologists are professionals who study human sexuality from scientific, social, medical and physiological perspectives. In the Eugene-Springfield area, there are multiple sexologists helping locals feel more comfortable in their sexual function.

One of these sexologists is Amy Marsh, who uses ze/zir pronouns. Marsh is a graduate of the Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality and a board certified sexologist, having begun a career in sexology as a mid-life change in 2009. Now, Marsh is a sexuality counselor, author and hypnotist. “I just happened to read an article in the San Francisco Chronicle one day about the Institute and its insane library,” Marsh says. “It was an epiphany and I was like, ‘OK, I’m doing this.’ So I just went in and signed up and started taking classes.”

Because Marsh is not a psychologist or licensed therapist, Marsh has a tight scope, focusing on adult sex education and support.

The majority of Marsh’s clients have concerns with their sexual functioning. “Some people think they’re broken or abnormal in some way, when they’re really not,” Marsh says. “The sexual function clients are usually people with penises who worry about their erections in one way or another, or have a lack of sexual confidence.”

But that’s not the only kind of client who comes in. Marsh works with anyone who deals with sexual shame, low self-confidence, body image issues or are seeking ways to enrich their sexual life with their partners.

Marsh sometimes uses the unique approach of psychological-counseling focused hypnosis with clients. Marsh believes that hypnosis can help clients bypass the conscious mind and allow them to address insecurities or fears that they otherwise might not have been able to.

“The mind is the biggest sex organ, right?” Marsh asks. “Well, how do you collaborate with your mind in a way that’s actually useful and in some cases, fun? Hypnosis is the way to do that.”

Byrd Aruna is a board certified sexologist practicing in Eugene, and began their sexology career in 2021. Aruna says they chose sexology because the sexual education they received in high school was “pretty abysmal,” focusing primarily on abstinence as a form of birth control and STD prevention.

Aruna is queer and disabled. They say that because their schooling did not include sexual education on queer and disabled sex, they left with more questions than answers. “That really started the journey of wanting to pursue professional training around it,” Aruna says.

Aruna works with individuals and couples on troubleshooting pleasure, libido, communication and identity. A lot of the clientele they see are disabled, chronically ill and neurodivergent; however, Aruna stresses that they see “really anybody wanting to work on their relationship with sex.”

With sex a taboo for many, Aruna points out that some of their clients come to them with misconceptions about sex. “A lot of people believe sex is only penetrative and that’s the only thing you can do,” Aruna says. “Or, that disabled people don’t have pleasurable, full sex lives and relationships.” That’s where Aruna’s work helps clients free themselves from the constraints of pre-conceived notions of what sex is.

Aruna says each time they make a breakthrough with a client, “it really is the best thing to hear.”

Sarai Johnson is an apprentice in sexology with a private practice in Eugene. Johnson found out about sexology 11 years ago after meeting a sexologist who called herself a “mojo coach.” Through working with this sexologist, Johnson realized that she wanted to learn how to help people in the same way.

So, she began her journey into sexology. Johnson started as a yoga teacher training in Reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and then completed a certification program with the Sexual Health Alliance on Sexology and Relationship Coaching with a concentration in consensual nonmonogamy.

Johnson is not a therapist, but instead describes herself as a coach. “I do a somatic approach within the body,” Johnson says. “It is about helping people unlock sex positivity by identifying how they feel in their own bodies, and improving their experience of sex — whether that’s individually or partnered.”

Johnson grew up in a strict religious household, which limited her ability to express herself sexually and experience pleasure in a way that didn’t bring shame. Oftentimes, Johnson sees clients dealing with a transition in their life and are looking to understand the sexual part of themselves better. “I’ve always done work that’s about liberation, self determination and ultimately, freedom,” Johnson says.

Johnson says that people should seek a sexologist “If you are having challenges connecting with your body, or feeling good in your body, or having fulfilling sexual experiences. That’s an important part of your life, and it’s worth investing in.”

Find Amy Marsh at AmyMarshSexologist.com. Byrd Aruna is at InclusiveIntimacyWithByrd.com. Sarai Johnson is at SaraiJohnson.com. To find more board certified sexologists in Oregon, visit AmericanBoardofSexology.org.