What’s Behind the Sparkly Doors?

Behind a set of glittering doors in downtown Springfield is a space that resists any easy labels.

Overlap Selfcare Superstore opened in October 2022 with a mission that owner Kismet Tyler describes as an attempt at “easing the overlap,” Tyler says, “through expression, pleasure, care and love.” Part retail shop, part community hub, Overlap blends art, education and connection in a sober, adults-only environment designed for curiosity and care.

Tyler calls the concept “the overlap between self and others.”

“So there’s us and there’s other people, and how do we find a cozy way to coincide?” Tyler asks. That’s where Overlap comes in as a one-stop shop. “We’re a sober space, specifically for grownups, without alcohol involved. It’s really hard to find places that aren’t family-centered but also aren’t 100 percent alcohol-centered.”

That ethos shapes everything from the store’s events to its all-touchable adult toy showroom. Inside, customers can find curated adult products alongside workshops that range from Rope 101 and pelvic floor relaxation, to creative classes like DIY dildos, spicy painting and the “three C’s of clowning” (character, confidence and commitment).

To support ongoing participation, Overlap offers several pricing options for its workshops, including multi-class packs and a monthly membership. The system allows participants to attend occasionally or return more regularly, depending on interest and availability. Class sizes are limited, and fees help cover instructor pay and materials prepared in advance, which is why reservations are treated as final.

Among the workshops offered is UNCLENCH, a pelvic floor therapy class that focuses on guided movement, stretching and breathing. The session is led by Dr. Kim Dimalanta, a doctor of physical therapy with experience in orthopedics, chronic pain, pelvic floor care and neurological rehabilitation. The class introduces participants to basic anatomy, mindful movement and techniques intended to reduce pelvic floor tension and improve hip mobility. The session is open to adults of all genders and is designed to support physical comfort and bodily awareness within Overlap’s learning and consent-centered space.

Overlap also hosts alcohol-free, adults-only holiday gatherings, including Halloween and New Year’s events. The store’s party room can be reserved for private celebrations, with each booking customized to the needs of the group.

“Bachelorette, divorce — anything,” Tyler says. “We know it’s not always accessible to have a one-size-fits-all model.” This can be especially true when people are navigating emotional transitions or simply want to throw a “pity party,” a booking option on Overlap’s website.

Tyler says that “our pity parties have been a place where people can come during breakups.” They add, “one time, I think we had like three people going through breakups. There was another person who was supposed to be on a first date that had already gone bad like that night.”

Describing what a pity party looks like, they say, “We have like sensory toys out and we have some of our like journals and prompts, some coloring supplies, and it’s just a place where you can come and you don’t have to be in a good mood.” As for divorce parties, “no happy marriage ends in divorce. So, if you want to celebrate your next step with your baddies, we’re there for that too.”

That flexibility has helped Overlap carve out a distinct place in downtown Springfield, where customers describe the store as a “gift” to the area, according to Tyler. Whether someone is falling in love, ending a relationship or looking for space to explore care and expression without pressure, Overlap aims to meet people where they are.

The result is a space that feels intentional rather than overwhelming — built around consent, accessibility and connection. And humor, too. After all, where else can you find granny panties paired with an actual one-star shop review: “Ratty & low effort.” For $2 underwear, the shop seems to embrace the joke.

Overlap Selfcare Superstoreis located at 136 South 6th Street in Springfield. It is open noon to 6 pm Sunday and Monday, 11 am to 8 pm Tuesday through Friday and noon to 8 pm Saturday. For more information, call 858-281-3117 or visit EaseTheOverlap.com.