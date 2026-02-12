Activist Alert

“Protest is an act of love, not one of anger.” — U.S. Rep. John Lewis

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

• Show a Little Love Coburg, noon to 1 pm, Saturday, Feb. 14, wear red and pink, Indivisible, Mobilize.us/s/Rg7ewb.

• Day Without Immigrants, noon to 2 pm, Feb. 16, Johnson Hall, University of Oregon. TinyURL.com/DWAI-Pledge.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm, Mondays.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm Tuesdays, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm to 2 pm, Tuesdays. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm, Tuesdays.

• Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm Wednesdays.

• 50501 Weekly Protest, noon to 4 pm, Wednesdays. Bring readings, songs, signs or other art.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3 pm to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• “Signs of Fascism” Protest, 10 am to noon, Thursdays. Signs provided, wear all black. Indivisible.

• Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm, Fridays.

• SLUG Queens Resist!, 1 pm to 2 pm, Sundays.

• Eugene Inflatables Protest and Seated Meditation, 2 pm to 4 pm, Sundays.

Ongoing events

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am Mondays, corners on 29th and Willamette Street and noon to 1 pm Mondays, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday; get help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays, materials donated by Eugene Message Makers, make up to four signs for a $5-10 donation to MECCA.

• Stop the Cuts, noon, Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm the second Sunday of each month, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C St., Springfield. Discussion and action.

