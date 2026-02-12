Love Faire at the Wellness Witchy MeWe Fair

In 2014, Laureli Shimayo did not realize she was starting to run a fair. She says she was in the process of opening up to her intuition, and a friend suggested she meet up with others on similar journeys. Before long she started hosting a group of intuitive readers, energy healers and vendors of many types in her house. Years later, Shimayo hosts upwards of 95 vendors in venues throughout Portland and Seattle. This Valentine’s Day weekend, the Metaphysics Wellness Witchy MeWe Fair will take place at Lane Events Center. “I hold these events with the space of supporting other practitioners and vendors that are supporting other people to be authentic and genuine and to make space for community,” Shimayo says. From 10 am to 11 am on both days the fair will feature an Intuitive Panel to educate and encourage attendees to use their gifts. Donna Webb is running a workshop called “How Cardology Reveals Who We Love and Why for Partners, Singles and Matchmakers.” Pull up to find love, community and crystals.

Metaphysics Wellness Witchy MeWe Fair is 10 am to 5 pm Saturday, Feb. 14, and 10 am to 6 pm Sunday, Feb. 15, at Lane Events Center, 796 West 13th Avenue. More information and free admission for advance registration is available at Metaphysics Wellness Witchy MeWe Fair in Eugene at Lane Events Center on Facebook. $5 for the weekend at the door, and free for kids under age 13.