Activist Alert

“When power leads man toward arrogance, poetry reminds him of his limitations. When power narrows the area of man’s concern, poetry reminds him of the richness and diversity of existence. When power corrupts, poetry cleanses.” — John F. Kennedy

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

• Red Hat Resistance protest, 10 am, Thursday, Feb. 26, at 10 am Federal Building at 6th and High and march around the block, melt ICE with love. Pattern for a Melt the ICE hat at NeedleAndSkein.com. Design is based on a hat used to protest the Nazi occupation of Norway in the 1940s.

• ICE Out of Eugene in solidarity with Twin Cities, 6 pm, Feb. 27, Eugene Federal Building.

• ICE Out! Rally and Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm, Saturday, Feb. 28, Eugene Park Blocks (8th and Oak), five minutes march, General Strike Committee of Eugene Springfield Solidarity Network (ESSN) with local labor unions.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm, Mondays.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/PSLEugene. Be available for rapid response via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm Tuesdays, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm, Tuesdays. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm, Tuesdays.

• Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm Wednesdays.

• 50501 Weekly Protest, noon to 4 pm, Wednesdays. Bring readings, songs, signs or other art.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3 pm to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon, Thursdays. Signs provided, wear all black. Indivisible.

• Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm, Fridays.

• SLUG Queens Resist!, 1 pm to 2 pm, Sundays.

• Eugene Inflatables Protest and Seated Meditation, 2 pm to 4 pm, Sundays.

Ongoing events

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am Mondays, corners on 29th and Willamette Street and noon to 1 pm Mondays, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Make Whistle Kits to Fight ICE, 10 am to 1 pm, Mondays, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street; 11 am to noon, Wednesdays, Wesley UMC 1385 Oakway Road, supplies provided.

• Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, Tuesday through Sunday; get help with sign making 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Make signs for a $5 suggested donation to MECCA per person.

• Stop the Cuts, noon, Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene.

• Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm the second Sunday of each month, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C St., Springfield. Discussion and action.

