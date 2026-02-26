It’s Jeffrey’s World

With a list of albums and comic book projects to his name, anti-folk singer-songwriter Jeffrey Lewis is the kind of New York City artist you might not expect exists anymore — driven extinct by finance bros and tech oligarchs. Lewis and his band The Voltage perform March 1 at WOW Hall, supporting last year’s album The EVEN MORE Freewheelin’ Jeffrey Lewis. Musically, Lewis is a classic singer-songwriter. The songs’ croaky-voiced folk raps are delivered with humor and poignancy, straddling ’60s Greenwich Village coffee shop vibes with CBGBs punk rock. On Freewheelin’, Lewis, now 50, and typically something of a puckish Peter Pan, confronts mortality and the end of a relationship. As only Lewis could, he uses movie-watching as a metaphor for an insurmountable gap between him and his partner — he watches; she conks out immediately. Lewis sings, “We love to be together, that’s for certain/ There’s deep communication in our hearts/ But when each morning we discuss Hitchcock or Bergman/ We only talk about the way each movie starts.” Lewis says he maintains his born and raised anachronistic Bohemian lifestyle in co-op housing, and he’s cautiously optimistic about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. “One thing very exciting to me — as a blue state liberal, typical cosmopolitan, Democrat type — is just to see a wave of enthusiasm for somebody who has a lot of left-wing policies, and who has an attitude and a plan,” Lewis says. Eugene indie rockers ExWife support Lewis at the WOW Hall.

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage perform 8 pm Sunday, March 1, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Tickets are $17 advance, $20 day of show, and are available at WOWHall.org. The concert is all-ages.