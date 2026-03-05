Eastern Promises

Portland experimental rock trio Descending Pharaohs performs March 7 at Art House, fresh from recording the follow-up to their debut album, Ritual of Light. Heavy to their core and all-instrumental, Descending Pharaohs blend aspects of hard rock, post-rock and psychedelia with guitar, bass and drums. Blending Arabic and Anatolian influences, there’s a spiritual searching quality to their music. According to multi-instrumentalist Theo Khoury, those come from his small-town upbringing in Michigan. “I myself am Palestinian,” Khoury says. “My father was a refugee.” For as much British heavy metal he grew up listening to, he adds, there was Arabic and Eastern music, and “also a lot of Eastern Orthodox chant.” At the same time, there was “also appreciation for a lot of spiritual jazz,” he says. Khoury says the gamelan, an Indonesian instrument, manifests in either slendro or pelog scales, an Indonesian style of tuning based around either five or seven tones with no exact corollary in Western music. According to Khoury, Descending Pharaohs will perform new material at Art House, calling the Ritual of Light follow-up an Arab-futurism concept album. “There’s a lot more electronics melted into the sound, with traditional Eastern instruments implemented in there, too,” he says. Portland’s Abronia joins Descending Pharaohs in Eugene, supporting their brand-new release, Shapes Unravel. It is an equally eclectic (if more) traditionally structured album, with instruments like pedal steel meeting ’60s West Coast psychedelic hard rock. Eugene’s long-running cinematic instrumental surf-rock quartet Egotones opens the show.

Descending Pharaohs perform 8 pm Saturday, March 7, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $20 advance, $22 day of show, and are available at EugeneArtHouse.com. The concert is all ages.