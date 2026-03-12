Activist Alert

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” — Dr. Seuss, The Lorax

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

• Stand against DHS and ICE establishing an “immigrant holding/processing facility” in Oregon, noon Saturday, March 14, and noon Saturday, April 18, at the Federal Building in Eugene and at Coburg City Hall, 91136 N. Willamette Street.

• Day Without an Immigrant/Dia Sin un Immigrante, 2 pm to 7 pm, March 16, Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue, cultural festival and resource fair, Tinyurl.com/DWAIPledge.

• No Kings Eugene Springfield Rally, 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, March 28, Springfield City Hall, 225 S. 5th Street.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm, Mondays.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/PSLEugene. Be available for rapid response via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm Tuesdays, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm, Tuesdays. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm, Tuesdays.

• Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm, Wednesdays.

• 50501 Weekly Protest, noon to 4 pm, Wednesdays. Bring readings, songs, signs or other art.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3 pm to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon, Thursdays. Signs provided, wear all black. Indivisible.

• Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm, Fridays.

• SLUG Queens Resist!, 1 pm to 2 pm, Sundays.

• Eugene Inflatables Protest and Seated Meditation, 2 pm to 4 pm, Sundays.

Ongoing events

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners on 29th and Willamette Street and noon to 1 pm, Mondays, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Make Whistle Kits to Fight ICE, 10 am to 1 pm, Mondays, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street; 11 am to noon, Wednesdays, Wesley UMC 1385 Oakway Road, supplies provided.

• Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, Tuesday through Sunday; get help with sign making 11 am to 1 pm, Wednesdays. Make signs for a $5 suggested donation to MECCA per person.

• Stop the Cuts, noon, Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene.

• Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm the second Sunday of each month, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C Street, Springfield. Discussion and action.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!