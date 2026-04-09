Emergency Care Is a Public Trust

By Shawn Boles

A few years ago, PeaceHealth closed the emergency department at the University District hospital in Eugene. All emergency care was consolidated across the river. Now the organization is replacing long-standing local emergency physicians with an out-of-state staffing company and selling off portions of the former hospital campus.

PeaceHealth argues these steps are necessary to stabilize finances. Hospitals cannot operate indefinitely at a loss. Financial sustainability matters. No serious person disputes that.

But emergency care is not just another service line. It is civic infrastructure.

When a dominant nonprofit hospital closes a facility, concentrates emergency services and replaces physicians who have practiced locally for decades, the consequences extend beyond accounting statements. Travel times and wait times may increase. Long-standing professional relationships weaken. Physicians who built their lives and practices here may leave. Citizens begin to ask a simple question: Who is this institution for?

PeaceHealth is not a shareholder-driven corporation. It is a nonprofit, Catholic-sponsored health system that benefits from tax exemption in exchange for serving the public good. That identity carries expectations beyond the minimum required by federal law.

Federal law — specifically the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act — guarantees a screening exam and stabilization in an emergency. It does not guarantee short waits, local continuity of care or preservation of community medical capacity. Yet those are precisely the elements residents reasonably expect from a dominant emergency services provider.

We do not treat fire stations or police stations as disposable retail properties. We do not quietly convert core public-safety infrastructure to private development without serious public debate. Emergency rooms deserve similar scrutiny.

There is a constructive path forward that balances institutional survival with civic accountability.

Major structural decisions — closures, wholesale staffing changes or the sale of core medical property — should be subject to meaningful community oversight. A proportional, rotating, randomly selected panel of registered voters, modeled loosely on jury service, could review proposed changes, examine data, hear from physicians and administrators, and issue binding or advisory approval. Staffed and funded by local jurisdictions, such a body would not run daily hospital operations. It would simply ensure that transformative decisions affecting the entire community receive structured public review.

Local physicians could partner in operations. The community would retain influence over emergency capacity rather than surrender it entirely to market forces.

This is not an attack on PeaceHealth. It is an acknowledgment that emergency medicine sits at the intersection of finance and morality.

Hospitals must remain solvent. But nonprofits that enjoy tax privilege and moral sponsorship also carry obligations rooted in community benefit, solidarity and the common good. Financial stabilization cannot become the sole decision-making metric when emergency access and continuity are at stake.

A sustainable solution does not punish institutions. It builds guardrails. It replaces opacity with transparency. It aligns financial necessity with public trust.

Emergency care is not simply a business decision. In a city like Eugene, it is part of the social fabric. When that fabric is rewoven, the community deserves a seat at the loom.

Shawn Boles is a former Eugene city councilor.