Jell-O-Jell-O fun!

Jello Artwork from previous year. Photo by Liberty Rossel.

37 years ago, feminist performance art group Radar Angels came up with the Jell-O Art Show, where people create things and make different shapes with Jell-O. It was going to be a one-time event, but people wanted to do it again. It then became an annual event, and this Saturday, March 28, marks the 37th Annual Jell-O Show. Maude Kerns Art Center, Eugene’s first nonprofit community center for the visual arts, has been hosting this fundraising event for decades. In previous years, the show has seen creative art pieces from a Jell-O snail to a beautiful pond landscape. Anyone is welcome to bring Jell-O artwork before the event to participate in the non-juried art show. This year’s theme, “Jell-O Jamboree,” leaves room for many interpretations. “If you wanna know what Eugene is like, this is the perfect event,” says Liberty Rossel, the director of exhibitions at the arts center. Radar Angels perform at 7 pm.

The 37th Annual Jello Art Show is 5 pm to 8 pm Saturday, March 28, Maude Kerns Art Center, 1910 East 15th Avenue. Bring your Jell-O artwork between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Suggested donation of $3 for entering art, $3 for attending the show and $5 per family.