Storytelling and Trans Visibility

Pride in Numbers, TransPonder and Creative Queer Collective host a free, all-ages Trans Day of Visibility celebration called Our Stories, Our Way: Celebrating Trans Lives centered on storytelling, art and community research documenting transgender and LGBTQIA+ lives across Oregon. The afternoon features author talks, creative workshops, a community songwriting session and art activities. There is also an opportunity for Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ adults to complete a confidential statewide survey about belonging, safety, health care access and community needs focused on stories and storytelling. “The point of all of this research is to paint a powerful portrait of what Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ life in Oregon really looks like,” says Nimisha Jain, community outreach lead for Pride in Numbers and volunteer director with Creative Queer Collective. The survey helps address gaps in data that often shape funding, housing, health care and social services. Trans Day of Visibility, observed annually on March 31, celebrates transgender and nonbinary people and affirms their presence in community life. “Community is health care,” Jain says. “This event creates space for people to come together and make sure our stories are seen and documented.” For more information, visit EugeneWeekly.com for an expanded story.

Our Stories, Our Way: Celebrating Trans Lives is 1 pm to 5 pm Sunday, March 29, at Maxwell Community Hub, 440 Maxwell Road. Free. For more information, visit PrideInNumbers.org.