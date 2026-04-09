Three Degrees

A new Eugene jazz group, Anomalous Trio, debuts this weekend with two shows, April 10 at Oregon Wine LAB, and April 11 at Art House. Playing what bassist Jake Chaffee calls “extraterrestrial jazz,” Anomalous Trio blends drone-based electronic loops with jazz-style improvisation for a minimalist mix, reminiscent of composer Steve Reich. “A lot of the loops will sound sci-fi,” he adds. “The jazz element is the language we use when playing live.” Henry Ivie-Gardner joins on guitar while Amari Alexander Pevehouse, from Texas, flies into Eugene to sit in on drums. Chaffee, a recent University of Oregon School of Music and Dance graduate, has played with both of them in other projects and appreciates how they stay present while performing. Though heavily improvised, “there are motifs that are through lines,” in the trio’s music, Chaffee says, forming “recognizable moments throughout the performance.” Chaffee says in his playing career, “I’ve worked on ‘capital A’ art music and ‘capital C’ commercial music,” and Anomalous Trio is very much the former. Eugene painter Cassie Taylor will live-paint the group during their Oregon Wine Lab show. Portland jazz trumpeter Noah Simpson opens the Art House show with a solo ambient set.

Anomalous Trio performs 7 pm Friday, April 10, at Oregon Wine LAB, 488 Lincoln Street. Tickets begin at $5 and are available at the door. They also perform 8 pm Saturday, April 11, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 day of show and are available at EugeneArtHouse.com.