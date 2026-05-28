Political, Not Partisan

Growing up in Oregon, my two political role models were Sen. Mark Hatfield and Gov. Tom McCall, both Republicans. McCall for his protection of the environment and Hatfield for his efforts to end the Vietnam War.

During my career preaching, I was never shy about being “political” but always avoided being partisan. The central message proclaimed by Jesus, the Kingdom of God on Earth as in Heaven, is shorthand for describing what the world would look like under the reign of God.

“Kingdom,” after all, is by definition a political entity.

Where Caesar was proclaimed Lord of the world and Son of God on Roman coins, the Apostle Paul made the treasonous claim, “Jesus is Lord,” in other words, “Caesar ain’t.” That the message of both was understood to be a direct challenge to the political powers is evident in that both were executed by those powers.

When Jesus said “Blessed are the peacemakers,” it is hard to imagine how he thought anyone could work for peace in that region of the world without being political. Likewise the Biblical prophets challenged the political leaders time and time again, not for their failure as individuals, but for their failure to implement God’s justice, particularly in respect to their treatment of the poor, orphans and widows.

And when it comes to the treatment of immigrants, the Biblical witness is abundantly clear, summed up by Jesus: “I was a stranger and you welcomed [or did not welcome] me.” If you think that is not a political message, you are not paying attention. (That passage begins with “the nations” standing in judgement before God.)

Paul Simon (not to be confused with the singer) founded the Christian lobby organization Bread for the World, noting that a single vote of Congress can wipe out all of the charitable efforts of churches combined. Hence, he argued, if you are serious about fighting hunger, you have to get political.

So yes, it is hard to be faithful to the message of the Gospel without being political. But that is different from being partisan, supporting one party or candidate over another. Thus I always said I could work just as well with Republicans as Democrats. When I chaired the Political Action Committee of Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon (EMO) in the early 2000s, I often worked with leaders of both parties on EMO’s political priorities covering a wide range of social justice issues.

Today the Trump administration has run so far afield of the values of my faith that I do not believe Christian leaders can afford to remain non-partisan any longer. Nicholas Kristof cites in a recent column for The New York Times the evidence revealing the millions of people who are literally dying because of Trump’s policies. Wealthy criminals, convicted for crimes ranging from drug trafficking to massive financial fraud, have been pardoned by Trump after making significant financial contributions to his campaign or investing in his family business.

The war on Iran violates every principle of “just war” as developed by Christian theologians centuries ago and to this day, Pete Hegseth’s “Department of War” has still not owned up to the killing of 156 school children, teachers and staff on the first day of the war. And the list goes on.

A few brave Republicans, like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, were willing to stand up to Trump’s lies and efforts to destroy democracy as we know it. They paid the price for that choice. There are very few, if any, such Republicans left.

I had hope that Republicans in Indiana would be different after the Indiana Senate turned down Trump’s attempt to gerrymander their state. Sadly, five of those senators were “primaried” by MAGA candidates.

For both the sake of democracy and the values of Christian faith as I understand it, I have come to the conclusion that Republicans must be voted out of office. Every. Single. One. Perhaps then the Republican Party can be reborn in a new image not of Trump’s making.

If they have trouble finding a new role model, I suggest the Republican leader who wrote in 1971: “If the message of the transforming power of God… is applicable to the individual human being, then it must have an effect upon social [people] and [their] community…. Changed [people] must build a changed world.” And so Mark Hatfield inspired me as a youth to dedicate much of my life to that end.

I long for such leadership in the Republican Party once again.

Dan Bryant is a retired minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and a resident of Eugene since 1991.