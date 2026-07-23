Release the Folk Punk

Join Myke Aramo’s folk-punk band Tell the Truth for their upcoming single release party July 24 at The Hybrid Gallery. The single is titled “Pivotal” and will be available to stream on Spotify or can be purchased on Bandcamp July 24. Aramo started attending the weekly open mic sessions at the Hybrid Gallery about a year ago and has been a longtime regular, says Geneva Vincent, Hybrid general manager. The event also features other regulars from the weekly open mic: Johnny Rolling Thunder performs punk music, Willie Swim plays folk-punk and Calpi Strawberrie reads poetry. The night is designed to be a mix of folk, punk, metal and spoken word, with original pieces from local artists. Aramo says Tell the Truth was formed in 2006 on the streets of San Francisco, playing Portland frequently. He moved to Eugene in 2016 and continued developing the band. He says that unlike other bands and musicians who tune to 440 hertz, which is equivalent to an A note, Aramo wanted to make music tuned to 528 hertz, closer to a C note. “I’ve been trying to make a record for 10 years in this tuning, and there’s always something that’ll skew it. And this single is sort of like the kickoff of doing that,” Aramo says. After the single release party, he plans on working on the full album and releasing it afterwards. He describes his music as a mix between Radiohead and The Dillinger Escape Plan — “there’s an edge to it, but there’s also soft, pretty parts.”

Tell the Truth Single Release Party is 7:30 pm Friday, July 24 at The Hybrid Gallery, 941 West 3rd Avenue. Tickets sliding scale $10 to $20.