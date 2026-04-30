A Day for More Than a Diet

The second annual Eugene VeganFest brings food, speakers and live music to the Lane Events Center May 3

The smell will be the first thing you notice. Cinnamon rolls, something smoky from the food court, tart citrus from fresh juice being squeezed nearby. On Sunday, May 3, the Lane Events Center will fill with 60-plus vendors for the second annualEugene VeganFest. Boasting 25 more vendors than the festival drew in its inaugural year, there will be no shortage of vegan treats to try. Organizer Hope Bohanec wants skeptics at the door as much as anyone. “To some people, vegan is a diet, wanting to be healthier,” she says. “But it’s really about so much more than that. Our food system touches so much of our lives — workers, climate change, food insecurity.” About half the vendors are non-vegan establishments serving plant-based menus for the day, while live music will play in the outdoor food court. Inside, there will be a kids’ crafts zone and an interactive environmental pledge wall where participants can make promises for the animals and the Earth. Two speaking events by vegan authors will run in the afternoon. “It’s so much fun and inspirational,” Bohanec says. “I like to say it’s inspiration with just a dab of education.”

Eugene VeganFest is 10 am to 4 pm Sunday, May 3, at Lane Events Center, 796 West 13th Avenue. Cover is $10 general admission and $5 seniors, students and low-income. No one turned away for lack of funds. Children under 13 enter for free. Free parking. Wheelchair accessible. For tickets and more information, visit EugeneVeganFest.org.