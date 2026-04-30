Ditch Projects, an artist-run contemporary arts space in Springfield, hosts its sixth annual benefit art auction on May 1. Artists in the auction include — but are not limited to — French painter Jason Gubbiotti, Portland sculptor and installation artist Dawn Cerny, University of Oregon conceptual artist and Jewelry and Metalsmithing department head Anya Kivarkis and Los Angeles fiber and textile-based conceptual artist Josh Faught. All proceeds fund artists, programming and special projects in Ditch Projects, according to Sarah Finlay, who owns and operates auction sponsor RecRoom Gallery from her home in south Eugene. “Artists are the priority here,” Finlay says of how Ditch Projects operates. “Many of the artists they show are well-established and have shown nationally and internationally. I find their programming to be exciting, challenging and in step with the current cultural dialogue.” Auction bidding is both in person and online, she adds, noting it’s a “well-run, seamless operation.” Noisette Pastry Kitchen will cater the auction, and local artist Rick Silva will DJ.

The Ditch Projects Sixth Annual Benefit Art Auction is 5:30 pm Friday, May 1, both online and at Ditch Projects, 303 South 5th Street, Suite 165. Tickets are $85. For tickets, more information and online bidding during the event, visit DitchProjects.com.