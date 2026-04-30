May the 4th Be With You at Prom

Be the Death Star on the dance floor and bring your Han or Leia to Caffe Pacori’sMay the 4th: Promcori. Whether you’re flying in from Tatooine or Dagobah, this 21-plus Star Wars prom invites everyone from “space divas” to “scruffy-looking nerf herders,” says member of the prom committee Dena Zehava, aka, Pacori’s event coordinator. There will be a cantina, food, drinks, decorations and a DJ spinning intergalactic beats in honor of the original Star Wars trilogy. Like every good prom, there will also be a photobooth for attendees to showcase their gorgeous outfits and most awkward poses. Promcori is “our love letter to Star Wars and the prom you either wish you had or absolutely need to redo,” Zehava says. “May the Fourth,” of course, is the informal and widely recognized national Star Wars day. Costumes are encouraged but not required, as Zehava says anyone can simply “just show up for the vibe” of the ’80s and ’90s atmosphere and free arcade. If you’ve been itching to order a space-themed corsage and a lightsaber to match, don’t miss Promcori — you can go to Tosche Station to pick up power converters later.

May the 4th: Promcori is 7 pm to midnight, Monday, May 4, at Caffe Pacori, 255 Wallis Street, Suite 3. Tickets are $15 in advance and are available at CaffePacori.com or $20 at the door.