Bikes, Education and Elections in Letters

Giving Thanks

I would like to publicly thank the ruggedly independent individuals who pull their own weight around this town — rain or shine, silently past our home in the mornings and again in the other direction in the afternoon, solo or with small children on board or riding along. Studs and shield maidens, every one of them!

I also want to thank the city of Eugene for the protected bike paths on 13th and on High Street. I gladly ride a mile out of my way to cross town on them. Thank you, Eugene, too, for the stop lights that allow bikes to proceed without cars, making daily rides much safer.

As a bike commuter for 50 years, I can tell you that the freeness of riding and the cardio are addictive and arriving at work invigorated is priceless. Not paying for gasoline soothes climate anxiety and fattens the wallet. Biking also cuts into the tyrannical fossil fuel industry supporting kleptocratic authoritarianism in the USA.

I only regret that I have but one bike to ride for my country and planet.

Darin Henry

Eugene

North Eugene Letters

It was refreshing and welcomed to read the letters from North Eugene High School students in today’s EW (published online April 21). They were well-written, sincere and pertinent to the issues faced by young people today. The problems they raise are very real. These will not be easily solved, except for Natalie Gerhart’s phones in school complaint with which I strongly agree. That’s a simple legislative fix.

If we want change, we have to vote for change. Sadly, most Oregon voters don’t and haven’t for decades.

Jerry Ritter

Springfield

Cutting Middle School Electives isn’t the Answer

Across Eugene, middle schools in the 4J School District are now required to change their schedules from seven classes each day to six. Apart from eliminating multiple community members’ jobs, it also removes a primary reason many students go to school each day, and will only result in a drop in grades and attendance rates.

As an older sister to two sixth graders, I often hear the morning fights about school, such as how boring math class is or the paper they have due in English. They eventually get distracted and get excited about their project in culinary arts or woodshop, or their upcoming band concert, and what new pieces they get to play, and they happily walk into school, excited for their electives.

Although reducing electives initially improves the budget, grades and graduation rates will likely continue to decline due to a lack of ambition and motivation. Elective classes encourage kids to enjoy learning and inspire them to try and discover new possibilities they might not have thought of before. These subjects are a driving force in why many students make it to school each day, even on levels beyond middle school. If we want to keep children engaged and eager to attend school, we need to continue to give them these opportunities.

Evelyn Dougall

Eugene

Emergency Trauma Centers

Two and a half years ago, PeaceHealth, under the leadership of James McGovern, closed the University District emergency department. The action was done with only a 90-day notice to the governing bodies and medical partners.

Needless to say, the closure not only put a strain on PeaceHealth hospital and emergency department but on urgent care clinics, the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department and other care organizations in the region. Wait time averages eight hours now.

McKenzie-Willamette Hospital claimed that they would step forward by building an emergency trauma center in Eugene to help the community. Recently saying they plan to complete within 10 years.

There are five levels of emergency trauma centers. OHSU in Portland is the only level one (research, comprehensive regional care) in the state. PeaceHealth is a level two (immediate trauma response, specialized surgery), McKenzie-Willamette is a level three (initial injury stabilization), Level four (evaluation, diagnostic and stabilization) Level five (Rural). If a trauma center cannot perform what is needed, they must guarantee transport to a facility that can deliver the proper care.

Now, what level of emergency trauma care do you think McKenzie-Willamette will provide to the city of Eugene?

We will not have these problems once we have publicly provided universal healthcare. Go to HCAO.org.

Lou Sinniger

Elmira

From Councilor to Councilor

Serving as a city councilor is hard work and requires an in-depth understanding of oh-so-many topics. I represented Ward 1 for two terms and remember well the daunting number and variety of subjects to learn, and learn fast. John Barofsky won’t have to do that.

I got to know Barofsky during our carpool conversations on the way to McKenzie Watershed Council meetings. Barofsky has already served Eugene in many ways, both as a local business owner and on boards, commissions and committees in local government and our community (budget, planning, EWEB, street repair, affordable housing). This gives him the needed experience, knowledge and insights about our city right from the start of his first term.

Barofsky likes people and cares about Eugene. He is smart and dedicated to finding the best paths for the city’s successful future while taking into account differing outlooks and opinions. And Barofsky shows up. Not many people come to public hearings, but Barofsky does, often enough (always) that we teased him about already being on council. His testimonies were well-researched, concise and helped our decision-making.

Ward 3, you want John Barofsky to represent you. He will listen, ask the right questions and offer well-thought-out, helpful, pragmatic solutions. With confidence, I urge you to give him your vote.

Emily Semple

Eugene city councilor 2017-2024

Yachats

Smith Best Fit For Ward 3

I have served Ward 3 in east Eugene on the City Council for 20 years, and when people ask who I am supporting to replace me, I tell them Jennifer Smith! I am supporting her for two reasons.

First, look at their supporters. While her opponent is being supported by development interests, members of the Republican Party and the Chamber of Commerce, Smith is the only candidate endorsed by the Democratic Party of Lane County, all the progressive city councilors, Mayors Lucy Vinis and Kitty Piercy, and former Rep. Phil Barnhart. A candidate’s supporters is a good indicator of the interests they will represent on the council.

Second, what does their history tell us about what they will fight for once on the council? Smith has been fighting for people’s rights over special interests most of her life. She has been a defender for the environment and is committed to combating climate change at the local level. During her opponent’s time on the EWEB board, they have gone backwards on climate change, energy efficiency and renewables, and salmon protection. All these issues are what the people of Ward 3 think are important.

For these two reasons I wholeheartedly endorse Smith. Please join me and other progressives in voting for Jennifer Smith for City Council Ward 3.

Alan Zelenka

Eugene City Councilor, Ward 3

ONLINE EXTRA LETTERS

Frustrating Savior Complex

President Trump is a frustrated savior. If only he had been there, he could have fixed it all. For example, recently he said, “I would have won in Vietnam if I had been president.”

He also has reminded us that if he had been president, Russia would never have attacked Ukraine and Hamas would have never invaded Israel.

Seems like if Trump had only lived in Bible times, Jesus would never have been strung up on a cross and Noah would never have had to fill up an ark with animals.

We get it, Mr. President. Only you can fix anything and everything that ever goes wrong on planet Earth.

You have been working hard to fix the November 2026 midterm elections, haven’t you? But what if you can’t? Then your house of perpetual saving grace comes tumbling down to the ground, doesn’t it, sir?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah