Activist Alert

“A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.” — Edward Abbey, environmentalist

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

• Tuesdays: Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm, last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/PSLEugene. Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm, Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm.

• Wednesdays: Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm, protest and whistle kit making. Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3:30 pm to 6 pm, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black. Indivisible.

• Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. 50501 Weekly Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm, bearing witness to ICE violence.

• Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing events

• Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads. Make Whistle Kits, 10 am to 1 pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street. Produce and distribute kits to inform and educate on ICE. You can also make kits at home; distribute and donate. Supplies provided. For more info whistles2026@gmail.com.

• Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, up to four signs with materials provided by Eugene Message Makers at Community Table Space, $5-$10 sug. don. to MECCA.

• Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene. We the People Party, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm every second Friday of the month at Tall Firs Cafe in Springfield to reestablish government of, by, and for the people.

Saturdays: Peaceful protest, noon to 1, in front of Coburg City Hall, 91136 N. Willamette Street, Coburg, rain or shine, Indivisible Coburg.

• Second Sundays: Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C Street, Springfield. Discussion and action.Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!