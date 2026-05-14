Celebrate Spring at the Wildflower Festival

Get grounded while immersing yourself in nature at the Wildflower Festival. Enjoy an expansive display of wildflowers, art, guided nature walks with local experts and live music. Vendors will be on-site selling food, beverages, arts, crafts and plants. “The goal is really to celebrate spring and connect folks with the beautiful wildflowers and nature that the arboretum has to offer and to further connect with the natural world around them,” says Jade Pfaefflin Bounds, communications and volunteer coordinator. “Our hope would be that people leave feeling connected, and also with a greater sense of relationship to the land that they’re on and hopefully can leave identifying the flowers that they see out in nature and in their neighborhoods.” Come learn about wildflowers and discover something new at the Mount Pisgah Arboretum. — Amy Prince

The Wildflower Festival is 10 am to 5 pm Sunday, May 17, at Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Road. Members get in free. Non-members can buy tickets online for $15 at MountPisgahArboretum.org.