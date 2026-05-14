Endorsements at a Glance

By EW Editorial Board

Federal

U.S. Senator

Jeff Merkley

Congress House District 4

Val Hoyle

State

Governor

Tina Kotek

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries

Christina Stephenson

State Senator

4th District

Floyd Prozanski

7th District

James I. Manning Jr.

State Representative

7th District

Kori Rodley

8th District

Lisa Fragala

12th District

Charlie Conrad (write-in for Democrat)

13th District

Nancy Nathanson

14th District

Julie Fahey

State Measure

YES Oregon Referendum 120, Increase to Gas Tax, Payroll Tax, and Vehicle Registration Fees Referendum

Judge of the Circuit Court, 2nd District

No endorsements. Eugene Weekly has a case in Lane County Circuit Court — EW’s embezzler will be sentenced May 27.

Lane County

Lane County Board of County Commissioners

West Lane, Position 1

Thomas Hiura

Springfield, Position 2

Sean VanGordon

East Lane, Position 5

Heather Buch

Lane County Measures

Measure 20-373

YES Establishes rights for watersheds and clean water.

Measure 20-380

YES Supporting 4-H youth and Oregon State University Extension Programs.

City of Eugene

Eugene City Council

Ward 3

John Barofsky

Ward 4

Jennifer Yeh

Ward 5

Mike Clark, Athena Aguiar

Ward 6

Tai Pruce-Zimmerman

Eugene Water and Electric Board commissioner

Wards 4 & 5

John Brown

At-Large

Alexi Miller

Eugene Measures

Measure 20-376

YES Removes gender-specific pronouns from the Eugene Charter.

Measure 20-377

YES Amends the Eugene Charter to remove city residency requirement for department heads.

Measure 20-381

YES Authorizes a five-year local option levy for the funding of library operations.

City of Springfield

City Council

All races unopposed

Measure 20-384 Willamalane Park & Recreation District

YES Preserve park safety, recreation, and ongoing maintenance with five-year levy.