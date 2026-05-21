Prom Queens Can Eat Their Hearts Out

While prom queen and king are honorable first-place popularity contest prizes, the scope of what these titles actually cover is quite limited. That’s why The Hybrid Gallery’s 21-plus Queer Prom is making sure to award what actually matters, and the gender binary has no place: “Best Dressed,” “Cutest Couple,” “Fashion Icon” and “Gender Anarchist.” Also, prom court is self-nominated, so everyone gets the optional opportunity to advocate for themselves. Prom attire is very much encouraged but attendees are welcome to come as they are. “Many queer people didn’t get the prom experience they could have or should have had. This is a night to celebrate their queerness and reclaim that experience for themselves,” says Geneva Vincent, general manager of The Hybrid Gallery. Queer Prom features DJ Cumulus tearing up the dance floor and drag queen Judy Jitsu hosting karaoke. There will also be face painting, a piñata and a pronoun button making station. The event is a fundraiser for The Hybrid Gallery’s efforts to become a nonprofit.

Queer Prom is 8 pm Saturday, May 23, at The Hybrid Gallery, 941 West 3rd Avenue. Tickets are $10 to $25 on a sliding scale and available at TheHybridEugene.com. The event is 21-plus.