Scores and More in Letters!

A Troubling Score

Zach Klonoski’s May 14 guest viewpoint, “Know the Score,” argues that Eugene homebuyers deserve to know the long-term cost of homeownership and therefore should support Home Energy Scores (HES). I see HES as another way to separate Eugeneans from their money — a policy that may sound good in theory but carries downsides the viewpoint does not address.

Even if similar policies did not affect sales volume in Portland and Bend, what did they add to the cost of selling a home? Why should sellers — especially older homeowners simply trying to downsize — have to pay for another required appraisal, expected to average $350 or more? Who would certify the appraisers, how many would be needed, and which agency would administer the program? The city fee is noted to start at $125, but it is unlikely to stay there.

Yes, better information can help buyers make better decisions, but that does not require another government program. There are already many ways potential homebuyers can learn about the costs of homeownership. Why not simply encourage sellers to share annual energy costs, instead of adding yet another barrier to the housing market?

Candice Kramer

Eugene

UO Classified Professionals

As someone who has been involved in higher education and education boards for over 12 years, I know firsthand that retaining and maintaining a skilled workforce is absolutely essential to serving students and safeguarding vital support services. That is why I am writing to express my strong support for the University of Oregon classified workers as they bargain for a fair contract. Specifically, they can’t have a zero cost of living adjustments (COLA) and these attacks on their contract language that promotes and protects skilled staffing.

Classified professionals are the backbone of the UO community and UO works because they work. They manage and keep student services running every single day. When the university fails to offer competitive wages and fair contract language for working conditions, it leads to high turnover and understaffed departments. Ultimately, it is the students who pay the price through delayed and diminished institutional support.

Investing in these dedicated professionals is a direct investment in student success. UO leadership and board must recognize that a stable, respected workforce in higher education is non-negotiable for a thriving academic environment. I urge the administration’s bargaining team to bargain in good faith and deliver a contract that truly reflects the invaluable contributions of its classified workers.

Austin Fölnagy

Board Member LCC Zone 4

Vida

Big Thanks to Marty Wilde

I need to shout out a huge public “thank you” to Marty Wilde for his work in educating Eugene-Springfield residents on issues surrounding the PeaceHealth-Eugene Emergency Physicians stand-off.

In recent weeks, Marty has delivered consistent, deep research, solid logic, and a moral compass to the Eugene-Springfield community to navigate this deeply troubling and highly consequential situation.

All of us, who could be one heartbeat away from needing emergency medical care, owe Wilde an immeasurable debt of gratitude for stepping up during this high-stakes PeaceHealth-EEP situation, and for his many forms of civic engagement that call forth and affirm our shared humanity and keep us connected.

Mary Sharon Moore

Springfield

Editor’s Note: Read Marty Wilde’s missives on his Substack: MartyWilde.substack.com.