May Primary Election Letters! The Final Round

A Vote for Results, not Party Lines

I’m exhausted with politics as our leaders continue to prioritize party agendas over real outcomes for rural communities like ours. We don’t have time for gridlock. We need safe infrastructure, strong schools, and leaders who understand that showing up (and following through) actually matters.

That’s why I’m writing in Charlie Conrad for House District 12.

Conrad has already proven he delivers. In his first term, he brought over $10 million in state funding back to our district, supporting critical infrastructure projects in Creswell, Cottage Grove, and Junction City. He worked to secure funding for repairs to the Oakridge Airport and pushed to address long-standing water infrastructure needs across rural Lane County.

He didn’t stop there. Conrad championed support for the McKenzie Valley Long Term Recovery Group and backed wildfire recovery policies like SB 1520, helping ensure survivors weren’t taxed on the assistance they received to rebuild their lives.

Just as important, Conrad shows up. When individuals reach out, he responds and takes action. That’s not lip service. That’s accountability.

Conrad bucked the party to represent our community. He’s not afraid to go against the grain to get results. We don’t need more politics as usual. We need leadership that delivers. Write-in Charlie Conrad for House District 12.

Michelle Emmons

Oakridge

Clark Must Go

My husband and I live in Ward 5, Eugene. Last Fall, we attended the Northeast Neighbors Community Meeting specifically to meet and hear Eugene City Councilors Jennifer Yeh (Ward 4) and Mike Clark (Ward 5 )

We met Mike Clark outside and he introduced himself to my husband, ignoring me.

During the meeting, several neighbors asked questions. Mine was directed at Clark. As we live on a busy road, I asked if there was a possibility of installing speed bumps. He immediately replied, “Not gonna happen” — dismissing me entirely. A Councilor should listen to their constituents and try to solve issues. He did not.

As it turns out, there is a lengthy process to getting the city to install bumps, but he could not be bothered to explain that.

I found him to be dismissive and arrogant and not someone I wish to represent me. How in the world the Eugene Weekly endorsed Clark is a mystery to me when either Athena Aguiar or Jasmine Hatmaker are now more representative of Ward 5.

Kim Kelly

Eugene

Rural Healthcare

Amidst the federal cuts to funding for healthcare and for rural services, it has been hard to find a silver lining. Commissioner Heather Buch has been a ray of light in the darkness. Whether helping secure significant funding for wildfire recovery after the Holiday Farm Fire or securing healthcare funding, Heather Buch has consistently demonstrated her ability to serve the people of Lane County.

The South Lane Clinic has served thousands of rural, elderly and low-income residents from across the county who otherwise would not have a local affordable option. And the Mental Health Stabilization Center, now in progress, promises to help residents who don’t have any other options.

Heather Buch has demonstrated her work ethic and passion for helping residents. Given the challenges at this time, re-electing Heather to serve as a bulwark against the current administration seems like a no-brainer. Unlike her opponents, Heather Buch wants to help expand healthcare in Lane County.

Gary Rondeau

Eugene