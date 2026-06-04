Activist Alert

“Free speech not only lives, it rocks!” ― Oprah Winfrey

• D is for Democracy Protest, 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm, June 6, Harlow Road overpass over I-5, near Gateway. A peaceful, powerful, legal pocket protest pointing the finger at fascist billionaires and others enabling the loss of hard-won rights, Indivisible, Mobilize.us.

• Pop-Up Art Sale Fundraiser for Oregon Community Asylum Network, noon to 4 pm, June 7, The Garden on Friendly, 2760 Friendly Street. For more info, to help or to donate work contact swiftly41@gmail.com.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

• Tuesdays: Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm, last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/PSLEugene. Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm, Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm.

• Wednesdays: Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm, protest and whistle kit making. Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, 6th Avenue sidewalk. Weekly Vigils, 3:30 pm to 6 pm, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black. Indivisible.

• Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. 50501 Weekly Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm, bearing witness to ICE violence.

• Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing events

• Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, up to four signs with materials provided by Eugene Message Makers at Community Table Space, $5-$10 sug. don.

• Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. We the People Party, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, second Friday of the month, Tall Firs Cafe, Springfield to reestablish government of, by, and for the people.

Saturdays: Peaceful protest, noon to 1, Coburg City Hall, 91136 N. Willamette Street, Indivisible Coburg.

• Second Sundays: Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C Street, Springfield. Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing.