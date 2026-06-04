Transylvanian Transvestites Headed for Eugene

Oregon has a long and uncensored history with Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975). Though, one would hesitate to say it’s a cordial romance, because the film has many lovers. Ever since 1975, people just can’t seem to get enough of the Transylvanian transvestites. Portland’s Saturday showings at the Clinton Street Theater are the oldest affair in the world, with weekly screenings going 48 years at this point — but don’t get jealous Eugene; you aren’t far behind. Eugene’s own 30-year-old Rocky Horror Picture Show shadow cast Forbidden Fruit, is coming back for another round June 4 and 5 in the University of Oregon’s Global Scholars Hall, Room 123. At these shows, Forbidden Fruit acts out the film live on stage while it plays behind them, and the audience can dress up, scream, throw things and make their own jokes. “The audience is there to have fun,” says Seth Boyd, Forbidden Fruit executive member. “People get to play games, people get to scream jokes, and we’ve taken jokes that we’ve heard the audience members yell and gone ‘Ooh, that’s fun, we’re going to adopt that one.’” Each run is different; this one is their pride show, and it’s medieval themed. “We have a lot of fake swords, fake crowns and jokes you wouldn’t see last time you saw this,” Boyd says. These showings are free and open to the public, especially weirdos.

Forbidden Fruit’s Rocky Horror Shadow Cast will get it on 7 pm Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5 at the UO’s Global Scholars Hall, 1710 East 15th Avenue. Room 123. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit EugenesForbiddenFruit on Instagram.