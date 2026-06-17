EW Asks! Weigh In This Week.

Is Lane County a news desert? News sources have been hit hard locally and across the country but research from the University of Oregon’s Agora Journalism Center would indicate that Lane County is not arid when it comes to new — other parts of Oregon however are suffering.

And according to Pew Research, “ A large majority of U.S. adults (80%) say that local news outlets are at least somewhat important to the well-being of their local community.”

So with all the news sources in the area — and with wildfire season about to hit — where do you get your local breaking news?

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