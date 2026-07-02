The Fence has Fallen

A group of protesters gathered at the Eugene Federal Building on the evening of July 1 to celebrate the removal of a fence around the building that a lawsuit says interfered with citizens’ rights to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech.

“I am extremely glad that the federal government recognized the danger and the overreach of the fence around this facility, as well as the violation of our rights to participate in free speech on public property, paid for by the taxpayer,” says protester Sean Townsend.

On July 1 at 6:30 pm, a construction crew began dismantling the controversial security fence surrounding the downtown Federal Building. Later that night, the fence would be completely removed, following court orders.

The order is a result of a lawsuit filed by several local activists represented by the Civil Liberties Defense Center.

Protests of unjust Immigration and Customs Enforcement practices and President Donald Trump at the Federal Building have been ongoing since early 2025. The majority have been peaceful vigils, singing, sign waving and weekends have featured local SLUG queens and people in inflatable suits.

U.S. District Court Judge Mustafa Kasubhai originally ordered the fence to be removed during a June 22 hearing, saying that the fence violated protesters’ First Amendment. During the hearing, Kasubhai authorized the installation of a fence that would be placed along the perimeter of the building’s windows and entrances, allowing free speech activity in the plaza where it has traditionally occurred.

When the General Services Administration could not offer a timeline of when it could install this new fence, Kasubhai ordered the fence to be removed within 48 hours. Two days later, Kasubhai granted a seven-day extension to the GSA, ordering the removal to begin July 1 and be completed by July 2 at 7 am.

Townsend called the initial fence construction, the dismantling and then the upcoming re-installation of the fence as a “waste of money.” He contended that the initial reason the fence was put up was under “false pretenses,” referring to broken windows during a Jan 30 protest that the Eugene Police Department declared a riot.

Christy Clark witnessed the fence removal. She said she has used the plaza to protest before and referred to the area as a “historic” space for dissent. “I think it’s wrong to put the fence up. It’s a space that’s been used traditionally [for protest], and they took it away.”

Loading…