The Circus is Coming to Town 

The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio comes to Eugene for the first time Thursday, June 18, to Monday, June 22. A variety of thrilling acts, including acrobats, clowns, jugglers, trapeze artists and motorcycle stunt artists, will perform under the circus’s signature white and purple big top tent at the Oregon Horse Center. The circus features a special act, the Kpop Warriors, who sing, dance and perform tricks. The American Crown Circus is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is run by brothers Pancho, Leo and Rob Osorio. Nicholas DeFrancis, who does marketing and promotion for the circus, says that while it has grown since its beginnings in 1927, the circus maintains the tradition of keeping shows “family oriented.” Acts can be entertaining for both children and adults — from clowns and Kpop Warriors, to high-flying trapeze artists performing hair-raising stunts and motorcyclists going 50 miles per hour on the “Wheel of Death.” As DeFrancis puts it, the American Crown Circus is for “children of all ages.” The American Crown Circus’s atmosphere captures the nostalgia and excitement reminiscent of one’s first time at the circus. “Once you walk in, your inner child comes out,” DeFrancis says. “You see the joy, everybody’s smiling, everybody’s laughing.”

The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio is 7:30 pm, Thursday, June 18; 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm Friday, June 19; 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday, June 20; 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm Sunday, June 21 and 7 pm Monday, June 22, at Oregon Horse Center, 90751 Prairie Road. Tickets start at $22.50 for adults and $10 for children and are available at AmericanCrownCircus.com.