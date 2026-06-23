EW Asks! Best of!

Best of Eugene (which as we like to remind you covers all of Lane County) is on the horizon! This annual contest that’s been going on since time immemorial celebrates all the good things in this community has to offer.

So we want to know: What categories are we missing? Keep in mind there has to be enough of whatever it is for there to be a contest. For example, we can’t make

Best Queer Birding Group a category if there’s only one!

Also, what category (if any) is old and tired and needs to go away?

Vote now!

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