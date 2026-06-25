Queer Choir, Queer Joy

Kick off Eugene Pride weekend July 26 with Queer Choir, a trans-friendly community vocal ensemble. According to founder and artistic director elias wolf, the group intentionally serves “folks that live between specific LGBTQ identity markers,” or anyone who identifies with the word “queer.” wolf, born in Eugene, is a graduate of Boston’s Berklee College of Music and a former member of acclaimed University of Oregon a cappella group, Divisi. Working with Queer Choir, they provide original choral arrangements from queer artists and composers, including trans-femme punk songwriter Laura Jane Grace, queer folksinger Carsie Blanton and queer, non-binary pop singer Sam Smith. “We have a lot of fun,” wolf says, “We’re singing radical queer joy, and also grief, heartache, navigating life under fascism, late-stage capitalism and being targeted as queer and trans folks.” Queer Choir comes together each week, “just to be in our joy together,” wolf says. The QC House Band backs up the singers, and the event concludes with a dance party from DJ and drag artist, DJ Lyta Blunt. Homophonic, another Eugene group wolf directs, opens the show with a cappella arrangements of well-known pop songs.

Queer Choir Presents: Pride Kick-Off Show is 7:30 pm Friday, June 26, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Tickets begin at $20. The dance party is 9:30 pm. Tickets start at $5 and are available at WOWHall.org. The concert and dance party are all ages.