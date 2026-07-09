Magical Stilting at the Oregon Country Fair

The stilting troupe Diva Galactika is back at the Oregon Country Fair Dragon Plaza all day, every day, greeting guests and performing elaborate tricks on stilts. Since 1995, the troupe has been a beloved Oregon Country Fair act, executing hair-raising tricks such as jumping a rope lit on fire, jumping five feet in the air, lifting and twirling each other around, doing the splits and other acrobatics — all while on stilts and in costume. Diva Galactika melds stilting with other art forms. “We are rooted in physical theater, and we combine stilting, character work, juggling, music,” to initiate “a spectacular form of multi-dimensional performance,” says Kym Trippsmith, Diva Galactika’s leader, aka “Queen Bee.” Each year, the troupe’s performances have a new theme to “create site-specific ambiance,” Trippsmith says. In the past, the troupe has dressed up as Barbies, mutant clowns and figures from the French Revolution. “We gear our costumes and our performance to the site.” This year, Diva Galactika’s performers will sport mythical winged creature themed costumes, capturing the whimsy of the Oregon Country Fair. “Everybody gets a chance to be part of our wildness, and we bring joy to everybody that we possibly can,” says Trippsmith, who has been stilting since the 1980s. “We have the uncanny ability to make any event that much more sparkly, that much more exciting for people.”

Diva Galactika performs 11 am to 7 pm Friday, July 10 to Sunday, July 12 at Oregon Country Fair’s Dragon Plaza. OCF tickets start at $60 and are available at OregonCountryFair.org.

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