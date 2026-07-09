Bigfoot Country

Some people spend summer weekends pitching tents and camping in the woods. Others spend them debating interdimensional bigfoot theories with paranormal researchers in the woods. Whichever camp you fall into, it’s time to gear up for Sasquatch Summer Fest, July 10 and 11, with two full days of cryptozoological beings, bigfoot lore, paranormal panels and the stranger side of the Pacific Northwest at Greenwaters Park in Oakridge. The festival brings more than a dozen speakers, including filmmaker Jason Kenzie of the documentary Searching for Sasquatch, researcher Simeon Hein, Ph.D., and Bigfoot Society podcast host Jeremiah Byron. Festival founder Priscilla Davidson says the event grew out of her lifelong connection to the bigfoot research community. “My dad has actually been in the bigfoot community since before I was born,” Davidson says. She says this year’s lineup may be the festival’s biggest yet. “I have some of the best speakers there are,” she says. Other guests include longtime researcher M.K. Davis, known for his analysis of the famous Patterson-Gimlin bigfoot film. Davis, she says, “explains what we call ‘the woo’ with science and talks about how it’s possible to have interdimensional bigfoot,” she says. “He’s fascinating, and he’s a brilliant mind.” The festival is tied to Davidson’s Area 58 Museum, a cryptid museum off Highway 58 that houses journals and artifacts from Peter Byrne, one of the earliest sasquatch researchers. “It’s a very serious museum,” Davidson says, “plus we bring in a little bit of fun.” Davidson says ticket sales for the festival are already ahead of schedule. “I think it’s gonna be huge,” she says. “It’s just gonna be spectacular.”

Sasquatch Summer Fest is noon to 10:15 pm Friday, July 10 and 11 am to 9:30 pm Saturday, July 11 at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge. Tickets are $35 and available at SasquatchSummerFest.com.

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