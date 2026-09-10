The Game Show that will Make You Laugh

Let the games begin! Each Wednesday, groups of one to six can play in Centennial Steak House and Sports Bar’s live-hosted Get in the Game Show. For three hours, players have the chance to play three different games from a vault of 14 options, ranging from musical to matching and Family Feud-style games. Get in the Game Show founder Megan Bendtzen says that she wanted to create a show with the sole mission to spread joy and laughter in the world. “We need more meaningful experiences that bring people together and give people reason to cheer each other on” and laugh together, she says. With that in mind, Bendtzen says that each game was designed to promote social connection and happiness. Andrew Rosborough, the master of ceremonies for the Oregon Ducks football and basketball halftime shows, hosts Centennial’s Get in the Game Show. Bendtzen emphasizes that the show doesn’t revolve around points, but instead around the habit of “the more you play, the more you benefit because these are designed to promote all of these happy feel-good emotions.”

Get in the Game Show is 7 pm to 9 pm every Wednesday at the Centennial Steak House and Sports Bar, 1300 Mohawk Boulevard. Free. For more information, visit GetInTheGameShow.com.