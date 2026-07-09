Spectacular Aerial Arts 

Revelers Contemporary Circus will perform a spectacular routine at the Oregon Country Fair’s Dragon Plaza on a 22-foot aerial rig, with flowing silks, a flying pole and a revolving lyra. spinning, climbing and striking poses on a dynamic set.

Revelers Contemporary Circus is a nonprofit organization that’s part of the Eugene-based Revelers Aerial Works. As a nonprofit, RCC’s mission is to make circus arts more equitable and accessible, offering free events via grant funding, while supporting its LGBTQ+ members.

“In the current climate that we live in I feel like it’s super important to be supporting our LGBTQ members and family,” owner and artistic director Sally Brewer says. Brewer also emphasizes how circus and aerial arts are accessible to any body type.

“I really love that circus doesn’t conform to any one body type [or] standard,” she says. “There’s just the way that you can get your body to do the skill, the trick, the illusion, and I love that it’s just a big problem-solving trick.”

The Revelers have been performing at the Oregon Country Fair since 2017. Brewer says, “When you’re out… with the bubbles and the marimba and we’re hanging upside down putting our feet on our head and waving to you with our toes, it just all gels together in the whole vibe of the Country Fair.”

The Revelers are performing at the Dragon Plaza all day every day of the Oregon Country Fair, from Friday, July 10, to Sunday, July 12, 11 am to 7 pm.

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