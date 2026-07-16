Activist Alert

“The president is a servant of the Constitution and not its master. There is nothing explicit or implicit in that instrument which exempts him from a duty the law imposes on all competent human beings in our land.” — U.S. Sen. Sam Ervin, Watergate hearings.

• Rally to Stop ICE Terror And Demand Justice For Lorenzo and Joan, 1 pm Saturday, July 18, Eugene Federal Building, 211 E 7th Avenue, part of a national day of action. Party for Socialism and Liberation Eugene.

• Postcarding to registered Dems in North Carolina who usually skip mid-terms, 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursday, July 16, Gryff’s Pub on Bailey Hill across from Churchill High. RSVP Pandi96743@yahoo.com. Donations needed for postage.

• Money For Workers, Not War, rally and march, noon, Saturday July 25, Eugene City Hall. Eugene-Springfield Solidarity Network Jobs with Justice and Lane County Labor Chapter.

• Blackberry Pie Society joins Cottage Grove Friends of Democracy in the Spirit of Bohemia Mining Days Grand Miners Parade, Saturday, July 18. Wear We the People T-shirts, available at the Bookmine for a donation. Meet 9 am, First Presbyterian Church parking lot, 216 S. 3rd Street, Cottage Grove, BlackberryPieSociety.org.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

• Tuesdays: Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm, last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/PSLEugene. Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm.

• Wednesdays: Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm. Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3:30 pm to 6 pm.

• Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black.

• Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. 50501 Weekly Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm.

• Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing events

• Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, $5-$10 sug. don.

• Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Saturdays: Peaceful protest, noon to 1 pm, Coburg City Hall, 91136 N. Willamette Street, Coburg.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!