Activist Alert

Protests, activism and more around Lane County

News by Camilla MortensenPosted on

 “The president is a servant of the Constitution and not its master. There is nothing explicit or implicit in that instrument which exempts him from a duty the law imposes on all competent human beings in our land.” — U.S. Sen. Sam Ervin, Watergate hearings. 

Rally to Stop ICE Terror And Demand Justice For Lorenzo and Joan, 1 pm Saturday, July 18, Eugene Federal Building, 211 E 7th Avenue, part of a national day of action. Party for Socialism and Liberation Eugene.

• Postcarding to registered Dems in North Carolina who usually skip mid-terms, 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursday, July 16, Gryff’s Pub on Bailey Hill across from Churchill High. RSVP Pandi96743@yahoo.com. Donations needed for postage.

Money For Workers, Not War, rally and march, noon, Saturday July 25, Eugene City Hall. Eugene-Springfield Solidarity Network Jobs with Justice and Lane County Labor Chapter. 

Blackberry Pie Society joins Cottage Grove Friends of Democracy in the Spirit of Bohemia Mining Days Grand Miners Parade, Saturday, July 18. Wear We the People T-shirts, available at the Bookmine for a donation. Meet 9 am, First Presbyterian Church parking lot, 216 S. 3rd Street, Cottage Grove, BlackberryPieSociety.org

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

Tuesdays: Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm, last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/PSLEugene. Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm. 

Wednesdays: Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm. Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3:30 pm to 6 pm.

Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black.

Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. 50501 Weekly Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm. 

Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing events 

Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads. 

Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, $5-$10 sug. don. 

Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. 

Saturdays: Peaceful protest, noon to 1 pm, Coburg City Hall, 91136 N. Willamette Street, Coburg.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!