• On Feb. 10, Eugene Weekly covered the story of videographer Tim Lewis, who moved city traffic barricades during a Jan. 30 protest at the Eugene Federal Building to protect people running out into the street while escaping tear gas and pepper balls being lobbed by federal agents. Lewis was one of two people arrested and charged with second-degree theft. In the course of fighting the charges, Lewis and his attorney received Eugene Police Department body cam footage, which revealed an EPD officer making racist comments. The officer resigned, but controversy remains over the revelations. The charges were dropped, and Lewis says in a video posted on Facebook that he’s disappointed the case will not go to trial on a “lesser of two evils” defense.

Commissioner Heather Buch

• From the department of “Oops, we fucked up,” we were so incensed last week over the Lane County Commission’s vote to override county staff on the issue of Kathy Jones-McCann’s unpermitted home on a backwater of the McKenzie River that we forgot David Loveall actually lost to Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon in the May primary. That nightmare is currently over — but all hands on deck supporting Heather Buch against her Jones-McCann-funded challenger, Jake Pelroy, in the fall election for the East Lane County District 5 seat.

• In education news, the governing boards of Pacific University and Willamette University recently unanimously ratified an agreement to merge and create the largest private university in Oregon. According to a news release from Willamette, the combined university will serve more than 6,000 students across Pacific and Willamette’s campuses in Salem, Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Portland, and it will take about two years to complete the merger.

• This week’s cover story is on the work of Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, a group that crosses religious and political divides and who can always use more help feeding the unhoused. Donations can be made at Bit.ly/NFNDONATE or mailed to Neighbors Feeding Neighbors at 873 Belair Drive, Eugene, OR 97404. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at Bit.ly/NFNSignUpGenius25. Find information for donating or volunteering at Facebook.com/NeighborsFeedingNeighbors.OR.

• Now that the Oregon Country Fair has wrapped up, it’s time for another timeless classic — the Lane County Fair! Eugene Weekly will be there in more ways than one! The fair runs July 22 to 26 at the Lane Events Center (aka the fairgrounds), and you can find EW folks at a bright red booth! You can also find the Everyday Life photo contest we sponsored. The variety of the submissions blew us away. Be sure to watch upcoming issues to see the winner announced. It’s exciting to see the next generation of photojournalists sharing their perspective. Photographers of all ages participated — the youngest entrant was just 8 years old!

• Spain beat France 2–0 in the FIFA World Cup soccer semi-finals, marking the first time Spain has entered a final match since 2010. At press time, England is playing multi-time World Cup champion Argentina for their first chance to play in a final since 1966. This year’s World Cup has seen its fair share of controversy with FIFA launching an investigation into racist remarks made by Argentina fans towards popular live-streamer IShowSpeed, and President Donald Trump trying to influence FIFA’s decision to give a red card to Team USA star player Folarin Balogun (in the end, USA lost the next match). Then there was the Egypt v. Argentina game when Egypt team manager Hossam Hassan proudly displayed the Palestinian flag after a win against Australia. But everyone still loves Lionel Messi, right?