The String Slinger

Lucas Gunn. Photo by Madison Seide.

Portland musician Lucas Gunn, who was born in Eugene, performs July 18 at Art House, celebrating the vinyl release of You Should’nt try to barrow other People’s skin. The album is a collection of instrumental acoustic 12-string guitar music, ranging from classical to folk and the so-called “American primitive” fingerstyle approach pioneered by the influential and experimental guitarist John Fahey who died in Salem in 2001, characterized by open tunings, droning harmony and a blend of the dissonant and traditional. You Should’nt try dropped on Bandcamp in June, and Gunn is touring to support its vinyl release on both Carbon Records and Feeding Tube Records. Gunn often uses alternative tunings, casting the 12-string’s chiming tones in sharp relief against dark textures and backgrounds. Gunn recorded the album in Eugene’s Gung-Ho Studio. He also played in Rock ‘n’ Roll Soldiers, a Eugene garage rock group that enjoyed an early-aughts brush with mainstream success. Post-Soldiers, and before relocating to Portland, Gunn was a member of another popular local indie rock group, The Blimp. For most of his career, Gunn played classical-style acoustic six-string guitar and has recently transitioned to 12-string. “I had tried playing them a couple times,” Gunn says of the more complicated guitar, “and just the strings and tuning them, everything about it, was overwhelming. But I gradually eased myself into the idea of actually doing it, and it grabbed me.” Eugene acoustic singer-songwriter Daisy O opens the Art House show.

Lucas Gunn performs 8 pm Saturday July 18 at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a $10 suggested donation, and available at EugeneArtHouse.com and at the door. The concert is all ages.