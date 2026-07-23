• Food truck aficionados, Junction City’s Velkommen Square (190 Ivy Street) is hopping! Drop by for music, barbeque, doughnuts, Italian street food and more. Get info at Facebook.com/VelkommenSquare.

• Renovations to Sam Bond’s Garage in the Whit continue with a projected opening of September, according to The Register-Guard, which also says the new owners (previous owners of popular biofuel station, SeQuential) will have a menu based on their Kentucky roots.

• Corvallis franchise Bodhi Cafe & Bakery is coming to Willamette Street in the old Bagel Sphere spot (810 Willamette Street) in September. This adds to locations in Corvallis and Albany, and builds on Bodhi’s popularity at the Lane County Farmer’s Market. The eateries serve specialty coffees, freshly baked breads, pastries, and soups. Get info at BodhiBakery.com.

• A new food adventure by the minds of the owner of Moi Poki Grill at Public House has begun. Francine Lay, also owner of Moi Poki, recently opened Wild Plate. The food cart brings together a range of Asian dishes and a standout menu featuring Filipino dishes, such as barbecue chicken Insasal, pork adobo ribs and slow-roasted pork with plantains (lechon).

• Lovely All Day Cafe (111 Main Street, Springfield) is truly becoming an all-day affair. With an ever-growing breakfast and brunch menu, Lovely is now joining forces with Hey, Neighbor Pizza! The beloved Eugene pizza joint is dishing out pizza in the Lovely parking lot every evening starting at 4 pm through summer. Eating pizza in a parking lot is finally sophisticated when it’s from Hey, Neighbor paired with cold pressed watermelon juice from Lovely.

• Speaking of pizza, Fitti’s Pizza has been slinging Detroit-style pizza out of its west Eugene space since October 2025. But now the Fittipaldi brothers are rising with the dough. Fitti’s Pizza is opening a full-service restaurant in south Eugene, which they say in an Instagram post will include a curated cocktail bar, patio dining and a chef’s table. Fitti’s Pizza is planning to open in fall 2026.

• Herbal Junction has opened a permanent Elixir Bar Café in Eugene after 33 years of serving botanical elixirs at Northwest festivals, including the Oregon Country Fair. The new sit-down café features handcrafted botanical drinks, including its Jun Cooler, alongside plant-based meals made with organic and locally sourced ingredients — find out more at HerbalJunctionElixirs.com.

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