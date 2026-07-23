The Star Man

The Charlie Porter Quintet, eponymously led by Grammy-nominated New York jazz trumpeter Charlie Porter, performs July 24 at The Jazz Station, touring in advance of Porter’s new release, Sci Fi Standards Vol 1: The Future We Knew. The album is a collection of themes from iconic sci-fi movies like the Star Wars franchise, Dune (1984), Terminator (1984), Blade Runner (1982) and Alien (1979), reimagined for jazz. Porter says the album is still in production, and he hopes to release it wherever music is sold and on major streaming platforms in August. Porter says he’s a fan of those instantly recognizable melodies from film and TV like Star Trek, but approached the project with music first so it would appeal to jazz fans, whether or not they know the source material. As Porter jokes, there are “no laser beam effects.” One of the more obscure selections from James Cameron’s Alien caught Porter’s attention because a trumpet plays the theme. Other more well-known movie scores, like Star Wars, are “so ingrained in our brain, that you have to find a way to do it that’s not cheesy and trite,” he says. While reworking the tunes, Porter stripped down orchestral works for a jazz quintet, leaving room for improvisation. “The listener is going to hear a range within that mainstream jazz classification that sounds more modern and less modern, and hopefully they all have an overarching Charlie Porter-ness to them,” he says. Nick Biello on saxophone, George Colligan on piano, Garrett Baxter on bass and Christopher Brown on drums join Porter at the show.

The Charlie Porter Quintet performs 7:30 pm Friday, July 24 at The Jazz Station, 124 West Broadway. Tickets are $30 and available at TheJazzStation.org.