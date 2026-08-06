Think Spring!

Now is the time to think about new plantings, especially flower bulbs. Longtime gardening columnist Rachel Foster gives us the best bulb catalogues to order from as well as the varieties she has come to like. Daffodils are also deer and rodent proof, and for those who live in the south hills of Eugene or anywhere that deer wander, that is a true bonus. Plus, gardening is now touted as very good for the brain and physical well-being.

The premature onset of summer this year was difficult for gardeners. We are not used to worrying about watering well-established plantings, including trees, in — April? In July and August, sure.

But it’s time to think about something else we should be doing now, while we hope for rain. That’s selecting flower bulbs to plant this fall! Bulbs will be showing up at local stores, but a much broader selection is available by mail-order. My two favorite catalogs arrived in early July. One is John Scheepers’ Beauty From Bulbs, which has full color pictures. The other, titled Van Engelen Inc., looks more modest in black and white. (Well, blue and white, actually.)

Both come from the same address. The latter is a wholesale version, listing the same bulbs in greater quantity and at somewhat lower prices, so if you want 50 or 100 or more of each variety, the Van Engelen pricing will save you money. If you are after 10, 20 or so bulbs per variety, Beauty From Bulbs is the catalog for you, and you’ll appreciate the color photos. Personally, I enjoy getting both catalogs. Of course, you can also order bulbs online.

Popular varieties may sell out fast, so order soon to avoid disappointment. Both catalogs invite you to select when your bulbs will ship. I generally ask for them to arrive early in October, and I store them in a cool place until I am ready to plant in mid to late November. This period in a fridge or a cool basement ensures that the bulbs have a “chill” period, which bulbs are said to need for best results. It is also convenient if the bulbs are intended to replace summer annuals that may still look good through October.

Most of us, thinking about spring-flowering bulbs, think first of daffodils and tulips, and perhaps also hyacinths and crocus. These catalogs offer a great variety of all of these, as well as lilies, alliums, snowdrops, bulbous iris and many more. Lilies and tulips are natural choices for containers.

Daffodils also work fine in pots, although I enjoy them most among emerging perennials. Daffodils also stand up well to rain. This is especially true of the smaller daffodils such as those in the Cyclamineus group. These have flowers on the small side on sturdy stems and tend to not be bothered by rain. One of the oldest and most familiar is February Gold, but all are excellent. I have many favorites, but I especially love Rapture, a small variety with a long trumpet and a swept-back corolla. Like most in this group, it comes back strongly, year after year.

Rachel Foster worked as a freelance gardener, garden designer and writer, contributing articles to several Pacific Northwest publications. She has contributed to Eugene Weekly for years. Kim Kelly coordinates The Garden Palette. Email Gardening@EugeneWeekly.com with your garden questions!