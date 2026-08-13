A Toad, a Badger and an Outdoor Theater

A beloved children’s novel starring a badger, a toad and a mole, is coming to life at a local park near you — courtesy of Roving Park Players. The fall production of The Wind in the Willows, a play based on the classic 1908 book by Kenneth Grahame, is set to open August 13 and run through August 23 on select dates at parks around the Eugene-Springfield area. The play is based on the collection of short stories about woodland animals living in the English countryside, with Mr. Toad emerging as the series’ most popular character. “It opens on the premise of Mole, who is in the middle of spring cleaning and sort of gets this vibe in his bones to go out and see the world,” says director Julan Leiberan-Titus. “He makes friends with an otter and a badger and goes on these adventures.” Later, Toad threatens everyone’s safety with his motor car obsession, and there are shenanigans involving weasels and rural police officers. Leiberan-Titus has been directing since high school and this is the third show he’s directed with Roving Park. The entire production is volunteer-based, with a cast of 18 actors, two directors and one costume designer. The cast and crew have worked nine hours a week since June. “It has been a real joy. I think that the best part has been just getting to see all the delightful characters come along,” Leiberan-Titus says. Although participation is free for audiences, Roving Park Players receives funding from sponsors such as Eugene Pride, Eugene Recreation, Springfield Arts Commission and Willamalane to cover the cost of renting parks, costumes and set design. “Our intention is to make theater as accessible to as many people as possible. And that’s why we perform every show we do in at least four different parks around town and out in Springfield,” Leiberan-Titus says. “It’s free in the parks, and anyone who wanders in can see it.”

The Wind in the Willows is 6 pm Friday, August 13 at Petersen Barn 870 Bertzen Road and runs through August 23 across various dates and locations. Find all performance details at RovingParkPlayers.org.