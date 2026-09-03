Downtown Skate Jam

2025 Downtown Throwdown. Photo by Emma Reeves.

Youth Empowered Spreading Success will highlight skating culture and raise awareness for the nonprofit Sept. 5 with its second annual all-ages skate jam, Downtown Throwdown at Kesey Square. YESS’ founder, Chet Reeves, says the event will include a high wall skate ramp where skaters will see who can send the highest wall ride. Along with the vertical ramp, Reeves hopes to set up an additional ramp so skaters can jump over the Ken Kesey statue. Reeves says the event gives local skaters a chance to show off their skills downtown in a way they are not normally able. “We’re trying to show skateboarding in a good light,” he says, adding that YESS wants to “Just create a good vibe, free of charge.” YESS was founded after the COVID-19 pandemic with the ultimate goal of building a youth recreation center and skate park in a lot across the street from Blairally Vintage Arcade in the Whit. “There’s no third space in the Whitaker area,” Reeves says. “There’s stuff for adults to do any day of the week and there is literally nothing for kids to do.” The nonprofit is currently in its early stages of planning the skate park and recreation center, so Reeves says hosting events like skate jams is the nonprofit’s way of making its break into the community. “We’re trying to get the attention of the mayor and city council by doing events,” Reeves says.

The second annual Downtown Throwdown is noon to 4 pm Saturday, Sept. 5 at Kesey Square, 10 East Broadway. The event is all ages and free.